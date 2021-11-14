Hub City native Adam Doleac headlines St. Fabian festival

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Country music singer and Hattiesburg native Adam Doleac headlined an annual festival of food and family fun at St. Fabian Catholic Church Saturday.

Doleac closed out the Fifth annual Krewe of St. Fabian’s International Festival.

It included nearly 20 booths with food from 15 different countries.

There were also lots of games and activities for children.

It was the first year for the festival to held at the church, located on Highway 589 in Lamar County.

