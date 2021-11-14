Win Stuff
HPD seeks Hub City man who is suspected of shooting his wife

Hattiesburg police are seeking Bert Terrell Bell, 50, Hattiesburg on a warrant charging him with domestic violence/aggravated assault.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are looking for the husband of a woman who was shot during an altercation early Sunday morning.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said police are seeking Bert Terrell Bell, 50, Hattiesburg..

Moore said an active warrant had been sworn, charging Bell with domestic violence/aggravated assault.

According to Moore, HPD responded to a report of a disturbance in the 2300 block of West Seventh Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they discovered a female, who was injured in an apparent shooting and altercation.

Moore said the woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

As the investigation progressed, it was learned the suspect was her husband, Bert Bell, Moore said.

Bell could be driving a dark colored Nissan Maxima with the tag: FRF 9531.

If you have any information on Bell’s whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

