HPD: Deadly gunshot appeared self-inflicted

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a suicide in the 100 block of Westover Drive around 9 p.m.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said when officers arrived on scene, a deceased male was discovered inside a vehicle, suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The individual was turned over to the Lamar County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.