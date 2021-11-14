Win Stuff
HPD: Deadly gunshot appeared self-inflicted

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a suicide in the 100 block of Westover Drive around 9 p.m.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said when officers arrived on scene, a deceased male was discovered inside a vehicle, suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The individual was turned over to the Lamar County Coroner’s Office.

