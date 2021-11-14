Gulfport Police, charitable groups connect with the community

Win Stuff
Officers joined with the Boys & Girls Club, Morning Star Baptist Church and various sponsors to hold a variety of activities.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the Gulfport Police Department gathered at the Gaston Hewes Recreation Center Saturday to connect with the community.

The officers joined with the Boys & Girls Club, Morning Star Baptist Church and various sponsors to hold a variety of activities. Basketball, games, food, and more were all part of the excitement.

Officers didn’t hold back on enjoying their time with the community.

“It’s cool we get to come here and all work together to make this happen,” Sgt. Jason Ducre said. “It’s a good way to be accessible and to show people that we’re cops. We’re not the bad guys. We are here to have fun. We put our pant leg on one leg at a time like everybody else.”

Sergeant Ducre says more community-based events like this one are planned for the near future.

