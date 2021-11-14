Win Stuff
France awards Legion of Honor medals to Shelby WWII veterans

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two World War Two veterans taking part in a reunion at Camp Shelby were honored by France for their courage on the battlefield.

Norvin D. McClure, 97, of Indiana, and Arthur M. Newell, 96, of Ohio, were both awarded the Legion of Honor during a ceremony at the post Saturday morning.

It’s France’s highest military medal.

McClure and Newell were members of the 65th Infantry Division.

It was activated at Camp Shelby in 1943 and served in Europe in the final months of the war.

McClure, a combat engineer, was recognized for his work in disabling personnel mines.

Newell, an infantryman, was honored for capturing 20 enemy soldiers with the assistance of another infantryman.

The awards were presented by Vincent Hommeril, consul general of France in Atlanta, Ga.

“Mr. McClure and Mr. Newell, you are true heroes, your examples give us inspiration for the future,” Hommeril said in an address before the medals were awarded.

“It is a great honor and I really wasn’t expecting it, but I’m proud to have it and I will honor it forever,” Newell said.

“Well, I’m very appreciative, yes. I’m very honored,” McClure said.

The 65th Infantry Division has been holding a reunion at Camp Shelby for the last few days.

The reunion wraps up Sunday.

