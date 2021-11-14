First freeze of the season expected tonight. Much warmer next week.

We’ll see our first freeze of the season tonight, so you’ll need to protect your sensitive plants and flowers before you go to bed. Lows will dip down into the low 30s with many areas north of Hattiesburg reaching 32° by tomorrow morning. You’ll need a jacket as you head to church, with temperatures warming up into the 40s by 9am. Skies will be sunny all day long with highs reaching the upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be nice and sunny. Highs will warm up into the upper 60s to low 70s.

A few clouds will move in on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Our next system will arrive on Thursday as a cold front swings through the area. That will give a chance of a few spotty showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday and this weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

