Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

First freeze of the season expected tonight. Much warmer next week.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll see our first freeze of the season tonight, so you’ll need to protect your sensitive plants and flowers before you go to bed. Lows will dip down into the low 30s with many areas north of Hattiesburg reaching 32° by tomorrow morning. You’ll need a jacket as you head to church, with temperatures warming up into the 40s by 9am. Skies will be sunny all day long with highs reaching the upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be nice and sunny. Highs will warm up into the upper 60s to low 70s.

A few clouds will move in on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Our next system will arrive on Thursday as a cold front swings through the area. That will give a chance of a few spotty showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday and this weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the arrest, officers seized two handguns, almost more than 14 pounds of marijuana and...
Handguns and large amounts of marijuana, cash seized in Hub City drug bust
If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
HPD asks for help in search for missing man
Cindy Stogner said the school bus caught on fire shortly after stopping at her daughter’s,...
Perry Co. school bus destroyed by fire, no students injured
10 Days, 13 Arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi
Current photo of Petro Harvester well site.
Jones Co. family’s lawsuit against oil company moving forward

Latest News

Patrick's Saturday PM Weather
Patrick's Saturday Forecast 11/13
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 11/12
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 11/12
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 11/12
Clear skies overnight. Much colder tomorrow with frost by Sunday morning.
Patrick's Friday AM Forecast 11/12
Patrick's Friday AM Forecast 11/12