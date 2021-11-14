Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - An ambulance driver was arrested and faces charges after a Friday ambulance wreck killed a patient.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported Friday night, Fairburn Police Department reported on its Facebook page.

Kevin McCorvey of Marietta, Ga., was driving a nonemergency ambulance under the influence, investigators told WGCL. The ambulance ran off the road and overturned in a ditch, officials said.

Officials said patient Wilton Thomason Jr., 66, was riding in the back of the ambulance unrestrained and was pronounced dead on the scene, WGCL reported.

After failing a sobriety test at the scene, McCorvey was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence, second-degree vehicular homicide, open container and failure to maintain a lane, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

He was being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the arrest, officers seized two handguns, almost more than 14 pounds of marijuana and...
Handguns and large amounts of marijuana, cash seized in Hub City drug bust
Nurse Marta Fernandez speaks with other nurses at the COVID-19 ward at the hospital del Mar in...
Mississippi’s county OKs COVID bonus for essential workers
10 Days, 13 Arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi
What will be the impacts of Mississippi’s COVID state of emergency ending?
USM takes UTSA deep into fouirth quarter before falling 33-1`7
USM takes UTSA into the 4th quarter before falling, 27-17

Latest News

Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on...
1 killed, 1 injured in car blast at hospital in Liverpool, England
HPD said deadly gunshot was self-inflicted.
HPD: Deadly gunshot appeared self-inflicted
Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe.
Austria orders nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated
The defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse focuses on technical witnesses as the end of trial nears.
In gun debate, Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word