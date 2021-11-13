Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

USM visits C-USA’s West Division boss, UT-San Antonio

University of Southern Mississippi punter Mason Hunt and the Golden Eagles visit the University...
University of Southern Mississippi punter Mason Hunt and the Golden Eagles visit the University of Texas-San Antonio Saturday.(Southern Miss Athletics | Southern Miss Athletics)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. (WDAM) - It will be a bit like the coyote against the roadrunner at the Alamodome Saturday afternoon.

And for the University of Southern Mississippi to pick up its first Conference USA football victory, the coyote has to win,

The Golden Eagles (1-8, 0-5 C-USA) will visit West Division leading and 15th-ranked University of Texas-San Antonio (9-0,5-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Get Southern Miss scores here!

The game will be streamed through ESPN-plus and can also be heard on one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network by Learfield.

UTSA has won each of its conference games by at least two scores and has scored no fewer than 44 points in its last four games.

USM owns the worst scoring offense in the Football Bowl Subdivision, averaging less than 14 points a game.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the arrest, officers seized two handguns, almost more than 14 pounds of marijuana and...
Handguns and large amounts of marijuana, cash seized in Hub City drug bust
If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
HPD asks for help in search for missing man
Cindy Stogner said the school bus caught on fire shortly after stopping at her daughter’s,...
Perry Co. school bus destroyed by fire, no students injured
Current photo of Petro Harvester well site.
Jones Co. family’s lawsuit against oil company moving forward
10 Days, 13 Arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi

Latest News

Oak Grove High School took command early and opened defense of its Class 6A football crown with...
Oak Grove opens strong, beats Gulfport, 33-7
Oak Grove High School took command early and opened defense of its Class 6A football crown with...
Oak Grove opens strong
Gametime! - Week 12
Gametime! - Week 12
The University of Southern Mississippi football team opens a two-week road spin starting at...
USM faces tough task at Texas-San Antonio