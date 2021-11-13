USM visits C-USA’s West Division boss, UT-San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. (WDAM) - It will be a bit like the coyote against the roadrunner at the Alamodome Saturday afternoon.

And for the University of Southern Mississippi to pick up its first Conference USA football victory, the coyote has to win,

The Golden Eagles (1-8, 0-5 C-USA) will visit West Division leading and 15th-ranked University of Texas-San Antonio (9-0,5-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The game will be streamed through ESPN-plus and can also be heard on one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network by Learfield.

UTSA has won each of its conference games by at least two scores and has scored no fewer than 44 points in its last four games.

USM owns the worst scoring offense in the Football Bowl Subdivision, averaging less than 14 points a game.

