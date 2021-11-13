USM faces tough task at Texas-San Antonio

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ For yet another week, the University of Southerner Mississippi football team will seek to pocket its first Conference USA football victory of the 2021 season.

But aside from an earlier trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to face the University of Alabama, the Golden Eagles very well may be facing their most difficult test of the year.

USM (1-8, 0-5 Conference USA) will roll into the Alamodome at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to take on the unbeaten and 15th-ranked University of Texas-San Antonio (9-0, 5-0).

The game will be streamed through ESPN-plus and can also be heard on one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network by Learfield.

UTSA and USM meet for the eighth time, with the Golden Eagles holding a 4-3 edge in the series.

The Roadrunners snapped a three-game losing streak to the Golden Eagles last season with a 23-20 victory.

Frank Gore Jr. leads the Golden Eagles offense with 608 yards rushing and a 4.3 yards-per-carry average.

After posting 13 tackles last week against the University of North Texas, USM defensive back Malik Shorts continues to lead the Golden Eagles with 76 tackles.

Following the UTSA contest,USM returns to the road for a 7 p.m. game on Nov. 19 at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, La.

