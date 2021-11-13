Win Stuff
USM battling UTSA at Alamodome

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
- SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WDAM) – With Frank Gore Jr. operating at quarterback out of the Wildcat formation, the University of Southern Mississippi has stood toe-to-toe with the University of Texas-San Antonio.

Gore, who rushed for 114 yards in the first half, scored on a 9-yard run and Briggs Bourgeois kicked a 36-yard field goal to help forge a 10-10 halftime tie.

Then, early in the third quarter, Natrone Brooks returned his second career interception 34 yards for a score that has USM up 17-10 over the 15th-ranked Roadrunners.

On UTSA’s next possession, the Golden Eagles came up with a goal-line stand to stifle another Roadrunner drive. On possession later, the Roadrunners missed a field goal.

The Roadrunners scored on the final play of the third quarter to tie the score, 17-17.

