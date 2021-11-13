Win Stuff
Town of Beaumont to host first fall festival

By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Beaumont is preparing for their first festival in the town, with a fall festival on Saturday.

Food and art vendors will be present at the festival, along with live music so there is fun for the whole family.

“I have seen how other towns give back into their community, and I have always wanted to bring something back to mine,” said Bree Hartfield, the host of the event.

The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old School Complex in Beaumont.

