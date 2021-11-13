Win Stuff
Southaven police officer arrested for enticement of a child

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday the Hernando Police Department arrested Harold “Tad” Rogers with Enticement of a Child to Produce Sexually Explicit Pictures.
Harold Rogers arrested for enticement of a child
Harold Rogers arrested for enticement of a child(Southaven Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Southaven police officer has been arrested by the Hernando Police Department Friday night.

Harold “Tad” Rogers is charged with Enticement of a Child to Produce Sexually Explicit Pictures. Undercover Officers said for several days Rogers had been involved in sexually explicit conversations. These conversations led to Rogers soliciting explicit pictures from an undercover officer who, on numerous occasions, identified as a 13-year-old female.

Rogers is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, November 15, 2021.

