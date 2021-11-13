Miss. District 4 seat up for grabs for 2022 midterm elections

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With midterm elections approaching next summer, Mississippi’s District 4 has a lot of options to consider for their congressional seat.

11 people are running for office and one of them is former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny Dupree.

“I want to represent Mississippi as a true representative. I want to represent Mississippi to help move Mississippi from being the ‘best of the worst’ to being ‘the best of the best,’ and we can’t do that unless our representatives have what it takes,” says DuPree.

DuPree is back on the political scene. He announced his campaign for Mississippi’s District 4 congressional seat this week.

There are 10 others challenging the incumbent District 4 Congressman Steve Palazzo.

“They smell blood in the water it seems like to me. I’ve been following him the last couple of elections, and it hasn’t looked like this,” says University of Southern Mississippi Political Science professor Joseph Weinberg.

There are six Republicans who’ve put themselves on the ballot. Weinberg believes it’s because of the recent ethics accusations against Palazzo.

“You’ve got a bunch of people; They wouldn’t do this if they thought they needed to stand behind their candidate, especially people with a political future. They generally don’t come out against an incumbent unless they feel like that person is going to go down,” says Weinberg.

Dupree is running as a Democrat. He says he is focused on his campaign.

“So it doesn’t matter to me about the numbers. I never looked at numbers with master finances, or the demographics and the number of people in the race. That doesn’t matter,” says DuPree.

The midterm elections will be on June 7, 2022, and runoffs are set for June 28.

