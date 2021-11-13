Win Stuff
Laurel Salvation Army angel trees, red kettles set to open Monday

Laurel Salvation Army red kettles and angel trees will be out beginning Nov. 15.
Laurel Salvation Army red kettles and angel trees will be out beginning Nov. 15.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Salvation Army is hoping Pine Belt residents will be generous this year with their holiday donations.

The organization’s annual red kettle campaign and Angel Tree program both begin on Monday, Nov. 15.

Red kettles will be at 20 different locations throughout the Laurel service area.

Angel trees will be set up at the Sawmill Square Mall, Walmart and a few other places.

You can also make donations online.

Everything is live online,” said Maj. Raymond Pruitt, corps officer at the Laurel Salvation Army. “LaurelKettle.org and LaurelAngeltree.org are all online right now as we speak.”

The angel trees will be out until Dec. 3.

You’ll find the red kettles out through Christmas Eve.

The Laurel Salvation Army’s fundraising goal this year is $100,000.

