Laurel Main Street’s “Wine Down Downtown” draws large crowd

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Nov. 12, Laurel Main Street hosted their last “Wine Down Downtown” event for 2021 featuring wine tasting at various merchants in the downtown business district.

Tickets were $15 which included a re-usable sampling tumbler for tasting the wine.

The ID of each participant was checked to ensure they were 21 before being allowed to purchase a ticket.

Truitt Taylor is the President of Laurel Main Street and said the beautiful weather contributed to the large turnout for the evening event.

“This may be our biggest one because of the weather, it may be the biggest one and it’s the last one of the year,” Taylor said.

“After purchasing their cup, they were free to walk around and taste wine for the rest of the evening,” Taylor added.

The downtown merchants extended their hours till 8 p.m. to allow everyone an opportunity to visit and enjoy themselves.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.