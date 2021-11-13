Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Laurel church hosting Thanksgiving community food drive-thru

Sweet Hope Baptist Church planning to feed 250 people
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Police Department Deputy Chief Earl Reed and his wife, Odessa, has planned a massive feeding event for Saturday.

The event will be held at Sweet Hope Baptist Church, on 925 S. 16th Ave., in Laurel, and it begins at noon.

They are prepared to feed about 250 homeless and elderly people for free.

“This is something that was laid upon my heart to do back in 2020. But due to the pandemic, we couldn’t move forward with it. Now, here we are in 2021, this is something I’ve wanted to do, along with my wife. I feel that we’ve been blessed, along with my wife, and it’s a blessing to us to bless other people,” says Reed.

Plates will be given out during the event and they will consist of fried chicken, green beans, corn, rice dressing, dressing, rolls and drinks.

It will be a drive-thru event, so there is no need to get out of your car.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-one-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, Texas, has an active arrest warrant for...
Suspect wanted for murder in Hattiesburg shooting
During the arrest, officers seized two handguns, almost more than 14 pounds of marijuana and...
Handguns and large amounts of marijuana, cash seized in Hub City drug bust
Normandy Manor Apartments will not renew its participation in a government-assisted rent...
Longtime apartment residents face eviction after years of residency
Cindy Stogner said the school bus caught on fire shortly after stopping at her daughter’s,...
Perry Co. school bus destroyed by fire, no students injured
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says if anyone has information pertaining to the incident or the men...
Hub City shooting upgraded to homicide after victim’s death

Latest News

Beaumont preparing for their first town festival.
Town of Beaumont to host first fall festival
The midterm elections will be on June 7, 2022, and runoffs are set for June 28.
Miss. District 4 seat up for grabs for 2022 midterm elections
6pm Headlines
6pm Headlines 11/12
.
Beaumont Fall Festival