Laurel church hosting Thanksgiving community food drive-thru

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Police Department Deputy Chief Earl Reed and his wife, Odessa, has planned a massive feeding event for Saturday.

The event will be held at Sweet Hope Baptist Church, on 925 S. 16th Ave., in Laurel, and it begins at noon.

They are prepared to feed about 250 homeless and elderly people for free.

“This is something that was laid upon my heart to do back in 2020. But due to the pandemic, we couldn’t move forward with it. Now, here we are in 2021, this is something I’ve wanted to do, along with my wife. I feel that we’ve been blessed, along with my wife, and it’s a blessing to us to bless other people,” says Reed.

Plates will be given out during the event and they will consist of fried chicken, green beans, corn, rice dressing, dressing, rolls and drinks.

It will be a drive-thru event, so there is no need to get out of your car.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.