Gametime! - Week 12

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school football playoffs continued in the Pine Belt on Friday night. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area and who’s headed to the next round.

Oak Grove (33) Gulfport (7)

West Jones (31) Gautier (28)

Laurel (59) George County (20)

Columbia (48) Bay (21)

Taylorsville (31) French Camp (13)

Bay Springs (48) Ethel (0)

Lumberton (40) Sebastopol (39)

Picayune (35) Hattiesburg (13)

West Lowndes (40) Richton (6)

Poplarville (28) Moss Point (18)

Jefferson Davis County (40) Hazlehurst (14)

Enterprise-Clarke (21) Magee (14)

Tylertown (20) Union (8)

Raleigh (43) Morton (27)

Next week’s matchups:

Oak Grove at Ocean Springs

Laurel at West Jones

Columbia at Newton County

Mendenhall at Poplarville

Enterprise-Clarke at Jefferson Davis County

Raleigh at Tylertown

Lumberton at Bay Springs

Taylorsville at West Lowndes

Brookhaven at Picayune

