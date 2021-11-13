Win Stuff
Gametime! - Week 12

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school football playoffs continued in the Pine Belt on Friday night. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area and who’s headed to the next round.

  • Oak Grove (33) Gulfport (7)
  • West Jones (31) Gautier (28)
  • Laurel (59) George County (20)
  • Columbia (48) Bay (21)
  • Taylorsville (31) French Camp (13)
  • Bay Springs (48) Ethel (0)
  • Lumberton (40) Sebastopol (39)
  • Picayune (35) Hattiesburg (13)
  • West Lowndes (40) Richton (6)
  • Poplarville (28) Moss Point (18)
  • Jefferson Davis County (40) Hazlehurst (14)
  • Enterprise-Clarke (21) Magee (14)
  • Tylertown (20) Union (8)
  • Raleigh (43) Morton (27)

Next week’s matchups:

  • Oak Grove at Ocean Springs
  • Laurel at West Jones
  • Columbia at Newton County
  • Mendenhall at Poplarville
  • Enterprise-Clarke at Jefferson Davis County
  • Raleigh at Tylertown
  • Lumberton at Bay Springs
  • Taylorsville at West Lowndes
  • Brookhaven at Picayune

