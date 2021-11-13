Gametime! - Week 12
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school football playoffs continued in the Pine Belt on Friday night. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area and who’s headed to the next round.
- Oak Grove (33) Gulfport (7)
- West Jones (31) Gautier (28)
- Laurel (59) George County (20)
- Columbia (48) Bay (21)
- Taylorsville (31) French Camp (13)
- Bay Springs (48) Ethel (0)
- Lumberton (40) Sebastopol (39)
- Picayune (35) Hattiesburg (13)
- West Lowndes (40) Richton (6)
- Poplarville (28) Moss Point (18)
- Jefferson Davis County (40) Hazlehurst (14)
- Enterprise-Clarke (21) Magee (14)
- Tylertown (20) Union (8)
- Raleigh (43) Morton (27)
Next week’s matchups:
- Oak Grove at Ocean Springs
- Laurel at West Jones
- Columbia at Newton County
- Mendenhall at Poplarville
- Enterprise-Clarke at Jefferson Davis County
- Raleigh at Tylertown
- Lumberton at Bay Springs
- Taylorsville at West Lowndes
- Brookhaven at Picayune
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.