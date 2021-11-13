Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy from California

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.

Leo is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

Yago is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pound. Yago also has a tattoo on his right eye.

They were last seen in a 2011 gray BMW 328i with California license plate 6NTU367

Authorities say Yago should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anybody with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the arrest, officers seized two handguns, almost more than 14 pounds of marijuana and...
Handguns and large amounts of marijuana, cash seized in Hub City drug bust
If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
HPD asks for help in search for missing man
Cindy Stogner said the school bus caught on fire shortly after stopping at her daughter’s,...
Perry Co. school bus destroyed by fire, no students injured
Current photo of Petro Harvester well site.
Jones Co. family’s lawsuit against oil company moving forward
Twenty-one-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, Texas, has an active arrest warrant for...
Suspect wanted for murder in Hattiesburg shooting

Latest News

Gametime! - Week 12
Gametime! - Week 12
Gametime! - Week 12
Gametime! - Week 12
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen