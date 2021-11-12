White officer said he was moved to prevent Black’s promotion

Win Stuff
A city in Mississippi is settling a lawsuit brought by a white former police lieutenant who said he was moved within the department to prevent a Black subordinate’s promotion.(Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A city in Mississippi is settling a lawsuit brought by a white former police lieutenant who said he was moved within the department to prevent a Black subordinate’s promotion.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that a federal judge dismissed Michael Russell’s lawsuit on Wednesday because it has been or is being settled.

Trial had been scheduled to start Monday before U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock. She had also presided over two lawsuits brought by the Black officer, who settled both of them.

City spokesman Scott Costello says the city is not admitting any fault and is glad both parties can move on.

