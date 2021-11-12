Volunteer Southeast Mississippi hosts Veterans Day Supply Drive in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A program with United Way of Southeast Mississippi held a Veterans Day Supply Drive in Hattiesburg Thursday to help local veterans in need.

The supply drive was hosted by Volunteer Southeast Mississippi, and it was held outside of Target in Hattiesburg.

Members of the community donated household items for low-income and homeless veterans.

“We were made aware of this specific need and wanted to do something to give back the veterans in our community, particularly those who are facing hardships,” said Ali Rogers, director for Volunteer Southeast Mississippi. “We’ve had a great response to the drive, both from volunteers who came out to donate their time working the table and from members of the community who gave donations. We love to see our community come together to care for those who have served our country.”

Items that were donated will go to the Supportive Services for Veteran Families of South Mississippi (SSVF), a program a part of Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources.

“We serve 500 very low-income veteran households per year in the southern half of Mississippi. When we are working with veterans who are literally homeless with nowhere to go, they generally lack the basic needs like food, clothes and water,” said SSVF Program Coordinator Amy Lyon.

“Drives like this help us keep our pantry stocked so that we can take food [and essentials] to them at their first meeting while we get them connected to permanent housing,” Lyon added.

Several boxes of pantry food and household items were collected at the drive, including canned goods, boxed dinners, dishwashing liquid, etc.

If you would like to know other ways to support SSVF’s work, contact Lyon at (601) 545-3668 or email Amy.Lyon@pbmhr.org. To find other volunteer opportunities and ways to give back this holiday season, visit here.

