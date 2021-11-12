USM hosts Fall World Series to benefit breast cancer awareness

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss baseball wraps up a productive fall season with the ninth annual Fall World Series to benefit breast cancer awareness.

The best-of-seven series begins on Friday at 4:15 p.m. and runs through Sunday, November 21 (if necessary).

Admission is free but donations will be accepted at the front gate on behalf of the “Waiting For A Cure Foundation.”

The main objective is to raise some money for a good cause but coach Scott Berry will have a sharp eye on Team Black and Team Gold for one last evaluation of his team this fall.

“It’s been very competitive all fall at positions, trying to establish that person going into the spring,” Berry said. “This certainly is no different in this World Series. We’ve drafted players and we’ve got two sets of coaches on both sides that are very competitive and want to win too. The players will follow suit. It’s a great opportunity for us to come out and just get better as we get ready for spring.”

