Tim’s Two Cents: Jeff Davis Co. football coach Lance Mancuso

This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with...
This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with Jefferson Davis County High School athletic director/football coach Lance Mancuso(WDAM)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Jefferson Davis County High School athletic director/head football coach Lance Mancuso.

Since arriving in Bassfield, Mancuso and his teams have won seven state championship rings during his 12-year tenure.

In his first 11 seasons, he guided the Bassfield High School Yellowjackets to five state titles.

Then, after Bassfield and Prentiss high schools were merged to create JDC High School, the Jaguars won a pair of state crowns in their first three years of existence.

This year’s version of the Jaguars may be following the blueprint laid down the past few seasons, but especially the 2019 club that started the season 2-6 only to rip off eight consecutive victories and win a Class 3A championship.

Jefferson Davis started 2021 without a win through the first four games, but those games pitted the Class 3A Jaguars against Class 6A D’Iberville High School, Class 5A Picayune High School and Class 4A Columbia and Mendenhall high schools.

Since then, JDC has peeled off six consecutive wins, including a 5-0 mark to take the Region 8-3A crown.

JDC (6-4) started the Class 3A playoffs last week with a resounding 54-19 victory over Clarksdale High School.

The Jaguars will hit the road to face Hazlehurst High School (5-2) in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

On the podcast, Mancuso talks about the maturation of this year’s squad, the expectations that come with a tradition of excellence and helping youngsters peak at just the right time, seemingly, year in, year out.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

