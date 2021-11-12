Win Stuff
Sunny and warm this afternoon. Much colder tomorrow with frost by Sunday morning.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with clear skies, areas of fog, and temps in the mid 40s. The fog will mix out by 9am this morning. Today will be sunny and warm with highs topping out into the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening for those Friday Night Football games. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be cold and sunny. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s for Saturday afternoon. Skies will be sunny all day long. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the evening hours.

You will need to protect your tender plants Saturday night because we are expecting our first Frost of the season by Sunday Morning. We’ll begin Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s area wide. Sunny skies will allow us to warm up into the low 60s for the afternoon hours.

Next week will start off sunny with highs in the mid 70s for the first half of the week.

