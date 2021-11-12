Petal JROTC host Veterans Day breakfast and ceremony

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday morning, Petal JROTC students hosted a Veterans Day breakfast and ceremony.

The student-run event featured awards as well as music from the Petal High School band and choir.

The guest speaker was MSG Edwin Williams, Commander of the Southern Miss ROTC.

The annual event is an opportunity for students to thank the troops and hear from the veterans in their community.

Cadet CSM Collin Cobb says it means a lot to him to be able to host and thank local heroes.

“Last year, for instance, we didn’t get to have this program, and this year we’ve seen a large influx of people coming in, and the fact that we get to recognize the people is just incredible in my opinion,” says Cobb.

Cobb says it’s always a learning experience to get to talk to the veterans about their own service and ask for advice.

“Us getting to meet these people and recognize how incredible they are and how much they have sacrificed for us, it’s just the experience to talk to them,” says Cobb.

Cadet Lt. Col. Elijah Cummins says he has always planned to join the military and being a part of the JROTC has been a great introduction.

“Not only is it part of our curriculum to do this, but we just thought, as one of the younger military organizations, it is important to do something for them. I am planning to join the military so having a little bit of an introduction to it was amazing. What’s gotten me to stay is just the people, everyone here is really nice and it’s been like a family to me for the past four years.” says Cummins.

Cobb shares the same feelings of appreciation and respect for the JROTC program.

“I never had family in the military, and I came into this not really knowing what I was getting into. But now that I’m in it, I find that it’s a very just, fair organization and it’s truly inspiring every day to experience it,” says Cobb.

The youngest, oldest and longest-serving veterans were recognized for their service. Each received a custom bowl made by PHS students and a Petal JROTC coin.

