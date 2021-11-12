MSDH: 694 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported on Friday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday that more than 600 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Friday that 694 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Thursday.

Five new deaths were also reported with four deaths happening between Nov. 4 and Nov. 10. One death was recorded on Nov. 5 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 508,469 and 10,187, respectively.

Around 101 new cases and zero deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 56,729 COVID-19 cases and 1,037 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,310 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,618 cases, 255 deaths

Jasper: 3,386 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,000 cases, 244 deaths

Lamar: 10,587 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,252 cases, 109 deaths

Perry: 2,117 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,419 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 493,096 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,095,791 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,391,702 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

