Charities partner to rebuild disabled veteran’s home

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Demolition started today on a brand new house for a Hattiesburg veteran.

James Hendricks has lived in Hattiesburg all his life, except the time he spent serving in the Vietnam War.

His childhood home on May Avenue became filled with asbestos and structural problems. Now, he’s getting a new mortgage-free home rebuilt on his property.

Deborah Delgado, Twin Forks Rising founder and Councilwoman for Ward 2, worked hard to make the project a reality.

“He grew up at this location, and, so he gave to his country and now he’s back and he’s older and is disabled and we’re trying to help him to be able to live out the rest of his life in decent surroundings,” Delgado said.

The Sunshine Lady Foundation, Twin Forks Rising and The Hattiesburg Association For Civic Improvement worked together to pay for the rebuild. The demo crew was made up of veterans and volunteers. The Hattiesburg Disabled American Veterans chapter also helped fund and organize the project as well.

Forrest County District 4 Supervisor Rod Woullard also attended the demolition.

“We have the opportunity to work with a group of veterans who have generously contributed their time to this project to assist a disabled veteran. Then there is great lawn service, but the DAV is one that has worked with us along with the job readiness veterans program as well,” Delgado said.

Hendricks says he is very excited to get back into his neighborhood when the construction is complete.

“They couldn’t repair it so I needed a new home, so that made me feel better. Now I’m 78 years old so I needed something, it’s a long run,” Hendricks said.

Delgado says the goal of the community development project is to rebuild the people and places that are in need.

“Everybody’s entitled to a good quality of life? You know, and if we can help to do that, then we’re supposed to do that we’re supposed to serve our fellow man and as we celebrate veterans during this time. And then to have other veterans who are who have served all of their lives to come and do it as volunteers. We’re just so excited to be able to work with them,” Delgado said.

Hendrick’s house is the first of seven that will get rebuilt through the project.

To learn how to support the project, you can contact Twin Forks Rising Community Development Project at:

hello@tfrcdc.org

(610) 818-9275

601 East Pine StreetHattiesburg, MS 39401

