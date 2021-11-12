Large crowd turns out to commemorate Veterans Day in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, Nov. 11, a large crowd gathered in Marion County in observance of Veterans Day.

During the ceremony, the group sang the National Anthem and said the Pledge of Allegiance.

Members of the military rose loudly to their feet as each branch of the armed forces’ melodies were played.

The crowd grew quiet and solemn during the posting of the wreath, the pain of losing loved ones and the pride of their service clearly visible in their eyes.

In attendance were County dignitaries and law enforcement officials, as well as family members and various others from around the county.

Two World War II veterans were on hand and received a warm round of applause.

One of these was Henry Howard Bennett, a native of Marion County, who said he flew bombing missions in Europe during the war.

“I served 30 missions as a gunner in a B-24 Liberator in World War II,” Bennett said, “We’d send out a squadron of planes, and there’d be only 3 or 4 that would come back, the rest were lost along the way.”

“We got shot down twice, but we survived both times,” he added.

Bobby Henry is a veteran who served during the Vietnam War who said there’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t think about his time in the military.

“I always reflect back. Sometimes I have nightmares about it,” said Henry, “I still suffer from PTSD that I have problems with but with God’s help, I can survive and get through it.”

During the ceremony, Dewey L. Blansett, Jr. was recognized and awarded a plaque in appreciation for his outstanding service as Marion County Veterans Service Officer, from 2012 through 2021.

The guest speaker for the event was Col. Bobby Ginn, the Director of Logistics for the Mississippi Army National Guard.

“We were fortunate here today to have two World War II veterans,” Col. Ginn said, “They preserved freedom many, many years ago, and what an honor it is for me, to recognize them on such a large venue here in Marion County.”

Taps were played by Capt. Amanda Woods, Training Officer with the 106th Brigade Support Battalion with the Mississippi Army National Guard.

The event was hosted by the Hilltop Golden Acres Garden Club; VFW Post 5393, Edward Corker-Commander; Marion County Veteran’s Service Officer and the Marion County Board of Supervisors.

Master of Ceremony was SFC Henry A. Rapp, Readiness, A Company, 105th BEB.

The Posting of the Colors was performed by members of the Jefferson Davis High School ROTC.

Members of the First Baptist Church in Columbia sang, “Legacy”, including Carolyn Sanson, Kandee Molaison, Tracy Pace and Dana Monk.

The wreath Presentation was performed by Marion County Board of Supervisors President Raymon Rowell and Ginn.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by United States Air Force Sgt. Shane White; and special remarks were made by Col. Judge Virginia Carlton, Ret. Associate Judge of the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

United States Marion Corps Sgt. Rev. Anthony Smith of Tabernacle Faith Church of God in Christ led the invocation, and the benediction was led by USMC SCT Anthony Smith.

Veterans Day occurs on Nov. 11 every year in the United States in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day.

