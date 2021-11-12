Win Stuff
HPD asks for help in search for missing man

If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
If anyone has information on Smith's whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says 44-year-old Jessie Smith, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in the 2900 block of Lincoln Road.

Smith is possibly driving a four-door passenger car, according to Moore.

If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.

