HPD asks for help in search for missing man
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says 44-year-old Jessie Smith, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in the 2900 block of Lincoln Road.
Smith is possibly driving a four-door passenger car, according to Moore.
If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.