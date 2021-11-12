Housing market still competitive, but interest rates are still low for buyers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pandemic fueled supply and demand shortages have made for an unusual year in the housing market.

Realtors say that there is no sign of things changing anytime soon.

3 On Your Side Spoke with Michael Manuel, a realtor with Keller Williams Realty.

Manuel says that the market is so crazy at the moment, that he has stopped trying to predict when there will be an influx again. He thought it would have happened last March and April, but no.

“Where you see new construction it’s easier to find a home, but in price points under 250 or 300 there’s not new construction adding to the market. Those are the price points where it’s really hard to find something end its creating a domino effect right now for first timers looking at homes under 200-250,” said Manuel.

Manuel said that new homes stay on the market less than 48 hours, and they get multiple offers within that time frame.

Sellers should be prepared to make a strong, smart, and safe offer that is good within their means.

