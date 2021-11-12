Heidelberg honors local veterans with Veterans Day progam

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday evening, the Town of Heidelberg held a Veterans Day program to honor all of the veterans in the area.

“It feels great. I just thank God I went over there for the two years, and I was able to come back home in my right mind,” says local Vietnam War veteran Soloman Barnett.

Barnett says he’s happy to be appreciated.

“I count it as a blessing because of some of the things I endured over there. I never discuss Vietnam with my wife,” says Barnett.

Heidelberg Mayor David Taylor II says he wanted to make sure veterans were honored because they deserve it.

“Understanding the sacrifice that they did and those who are here present, I’m just honored to be in their presence, and I just want to show that celebration and recognition to it,” says Taylor.

Barnett says the program was amazing and he was happy to be there.

“An honor. We are finally being recognized for the service that we did in Vietnam. I’m just proud to be here tonight. This is something special for us,” Barnett says. “We didn’t get recognized for years in Vietnam. We got mistreated when I came home,” says Barnett.

Taylor says under his leadership, he hopes to make the Veterans Day program an annual event.

