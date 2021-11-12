Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg, Laurel host Veterans Day ceremonies

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Veterans Day ceremonies were held in Hattiesburg and Laurel on Thursday.

A parade in the Hub City was followed by a program at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.

In Laurel, the Veterans Memorial Museum honored veterans with an annual program.

We spoke to some veterans in Laurel about the importance of the holiday.

“All men and all women who’ve served for this country are due a day like this and I think it’s good to recognize them with a program, a salute,” said Van McWhorter, a U.S. Air Force veteran.

“(The holiday) represents us as a nation, a people, together, fighting not just for freedom, but for democracy,” said Johnny Henry, a U.S. Army veteran from Soso.

“As a Vietnam veteran, we didn’t have all the nice things happen to us coming back and nowadays, people are opening up and being more thankful to the veterans and we appreciate that and we thank each other, too,” said Larry Callahan, president of the board of directors of the Laurel Veterans Memorial Museum.

Other Veterans Day events were held in Columbia and Petal.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says if anyone has information pertaining to the incident or the men...
Hub City shooting upgraded to homicide after victim’s death
Normandy Manor Apartments will not renew its participation in a government-assisted rent...
Longtime apartment residents face eviction after years of residency
Twenty-one-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, Texas, has an active arrest warrant for...
Suspect wanted for murder in Hattiesburg shooting
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

According to Cindy Stogner, the school bus caught on fire shortly after stopping at the...
Perry Co. school bus catches on fire, no injuries reported
Two World War II veterans were on hand and received a warm round of applause.
Large crowd turns out to commemorate Veterans Day in Marion County
.
Jones Co. family’s lawsuit against oil company moving forward
.
Mississippi gets $4.46 billion from federal infrastructure bill