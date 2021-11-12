Hattiesburg, Laurel host Veterans Day ceremonies

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Veterans Day ceremonies were held in Hattiesburg and Laurel on Thursday.

A parade in the Hub City was followed by a program at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.

In Laurel, the Veterans Memorial Museum honored veterans with an annual program.

We spoke to some veterans in Laurel about the importance of the holiday.

“All men and all women who’ve served for this country are due a day like this and I think it’s good to recognize them with a program, a salute,” said Van McWhorter, a U.S. Air Force veteran.

“(The holiday) represents us as a nation, a people, together, fighting not just for freedom, but for democracy,” said Johnny Henry, a U.S. Army veteran from Soso.

“As a Vietnam veteran, we didn’t have all the nice things happen to us coming back and nowadays, people are opening up and being more thankful to the veterans and we appreciate that and we thank each other, too,” said Larry Callahan, president of the board of directors of the Laurel Veterans Memorial Museum.

Other Veterans Day events were held in Columbia and Petal.

