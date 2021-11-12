Hattiesburg church hosting pastors convention next week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Next week, West Point Baptist Church in Hattiesburg will host a statewide pastors convention.

The goal is to fellowship and adopt financial goals that will strengthen the church and the convention.

The convention will take place on Monday, Nov. 15, and Tuesday, Nov. 16.

“We’re bringing in Rev. Dr. Freddy Haynes from the Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Tx., who will serve as our lecturer and preacher for the minister’s conference. Then later at 7 p.m., we have an open worship service where the public is invited to participate in that,” says Convention Pastor Reginald Buckley.

If you’d like to register, you can go on their website or you can register in person at the church.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.