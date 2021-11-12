Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg church hosting pastors convention next week

Pastors across the state prepare to come to Hattiesburg
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Next week, West Point Baptist Church in Hattiesburg will host a statewide pastors convention.

The goal is to fellowship and adopt financial goals that will strengthen the church and the convention.

The convention will take place on Monday, Nov. 15, and Tuesday, Nov. 16.

“We’re bringing in Rev. Dr. Freddy Haynes from the Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Tx., who will serve as our lecturer and preacher for the minister’s conference. Then later at 7 p.m., we have an open worship service where the public is invited to participate in that,” says Convention Pastor Reginald Buckley.

If you’d like to register, you can go on their website or you can register in person at the church.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says if anyone has information pertaining to the incident or the men...
Hub City shooting upgraded to homicide after victim’s death
Normandy Manor Apartments will not renew its participation in a government-assisted rent...
Longtime apartment residents face eviction after years of residency
Twenty-one-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, Texas, has an active arrest warrant for...
Suspect wanted for murder in Hattiesburg shooting
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

6pm Headlines 11/11
6pm Headlines 11/11
Local Vietnam War veteran Soloman Barnett says the program was amazing and he was happy to be...
Heidelberg honors local veterans with Veterans Day progam
Multiple federal funding streams could boost Mississippi’s broadband expansion efforts
Multiple federal funding streams could boost Mississippi’s broadband expansion efforts
Members of the community donated household items for low-income and homeless veterans.
Volunteer Southeast Mississippi hosts Veterans Day Supply Drive in Hub City