Handguns and large amounts of marijuana, cash seized in Hub City drug bust

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Almost more than 14 pounds of marijuana, weapons and a large amount of cash was seized during a drug bust in Hattiesburg Thursday.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, Chiquita Davis, 34, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a residence in the 300 block of Barkley Road.

During the arrest, officers seized two handguns, almost more than 14 pounds of marijuana and $8,030 in cash.

Moore says Daivs was charged with one count of trafficking, with two enhancements of possession of a firearm and sale within proximity of a school/church.

Davis was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

