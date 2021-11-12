Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Fire causes major damage to Purvis home

A Purvis duplex was heavily damaged Friday afternoon.
A Purvis duplex was heavily damaged Friday afternoon.(Will Polston/WDAM 7)
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - An attic fire caused major damage to a home in a Purvis subdivision Friday afternoon.

No one was injured in the fire at Windridge subdivision.

A neighbor noticed “light” smoke coming from the home about 2:10 p.m. Friday and called 9-1-1. Units from various Lamar County volunteer fire departments responded.

Once inside, firefighters found heavy, rolling smoke and flames in the attic.

The fire was declared out after about an hour. The apartment lost its entire roof and suffered water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-one-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, Texas, has an active arrest warrant for...
Suspect wanted for murder in Hattiesburg shooting
Normandy Manor Apartments will not renew its participation in a government-assisted rent...
Longtime apartment residents face eviction after years of residency
Cindy Stogner said the school bus caught on fire shortly after stopping at her daughter’s,...
Perry Co. school bus destroyed by fire, no students injured
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says if anyone has information pertaining to the incident or the men...
Hub City shooting upgraded to homicide after victim’s death
Current photo of Petro Harvester well site.
Jones Co. family’s lawsuit against oil company moving forward

Latest News

Hendrick's childhood home on May Avenue in Hattiesburg.
Charities partner to rebuild disabled veteran’s home
If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
HPD asks for help in search for missing man
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 508,469...
MSDH: 694 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported on Friday in Miss.
During the arrest, officers seized two handguns, almost more than 14 pounds of marijuana and...
Handguns and large amounts of marijuana, cash seized in Hub City drug bust