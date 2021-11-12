Fire causes major damage to Purvis home

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - An attic fire caused major damage to a home in a Purvis subdivision Friday afternoon.

No one was injured in the fire at Windridge subdivision.

A neighbor noticed “light” smoke coming from the home about 2:10 p.m. Friday and called 9-1-1. Units from various Lamar County volunteer fire departments responded.

Once inside, firefighters found heavy, rolling smoke and flames in the attic.

The fire was declared out after about an hour. The apartment lost its entire roof and suffered water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.