Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

4 JC men’s soccer players named All-MACCC

Four Bobcats were named all Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.
Four Bobcats were named all Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.(Jones College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jones College Sports Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Four Jones College men’s soccer players were named All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.

Defender Leighton Jameson and forward Elean Fajardo were named first-Team. Defender Garrett Bell IV and midfielder Mason Morgan were named second team.

Jameson, a sophomore from Lisburn, Northern Ireland, helped the Bobcats to six shutouts this season. He had five goals and three assists this fall.

Jameson also was named All MACCC this past spring, when COVID-19 forced the movement of the 2020 fall season to the 2021 spring semester.

Fajardo, a sophomore from Oak Grove, had eight goals and 10 assists this season for 26 points, which led the team. He was named All-MACCC in the spring and also made the NJCAA Division II All-Tournament Team.

Bell, a sophomore from Sacred Heart in Hattiesburg, helped the Bobcats to 13 shutouts over the past two seasons. He was an All-MACCC performer in the spring.

Morgan, a sophomore from Jackson Prep, had one goal and one assist this fall. It is his third time to be named All-MACCC. He was also selected in the fall of 2019 and the spring.

These players helped the No. 7 Bobcats to an 11-3-1 record.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says if anyone has information pertaining to the incident or the men...
Hub City shooting upgraded to homicide after victim’s death
Normandy Manor Apartments will not renew its participation in a government-assisted rent...
Longtime apartment residents face eviction after years of residency
Twenty-one-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, Texas, has an active arrest warrant for...
Suspect wanted for murder in Hattiesburg shooting
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Lily Tomlin plays Ernestine the telephone operator in a skit with Oscar the grouch when she...
‘B’ is for ‘banned:’ Mississippi’s historic battle with Sesame Street

Latest News

Pine Belt Baseball Players Moving Up
Pine Belt Baseball Players Moving Up
Coaimhin McConnell assisted on both of William Carey Univerity's two goals Wednesday as the...
Carey men’s soccer reaches SSAC title match
This Friday kicks off a month of Friday nights that will feature high school playoff football...
Pine Belt football this weekend is all about the playoffs
Pearl River Community College's men's soccer team was designated the third seed in the National...
PRCC men’s soccer receives at-large bid to national tournament