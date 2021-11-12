4 JC men’s soccer players named All-MACCC

Jones College Sports Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Four Jones College men’s soccer players were named All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.

Defender Leighton Jameson and forward Elean Fajardo were named first-Team. Defender Garrett Bell IV and midfielder Mason Morgan were named second team.

Jameson, a sophomore from Lisburn, Northern Ireland, helped the Bobcats to six shutouts this season. He had five goals and three assists this fall.

Jameson also was named All MACCC this past spring, when COVID-19 forced the movement of the 2020 fall season to the 2021 spring semester.

Fajardo, a sophomore from Oak Grove, had eight goals and 10 assists this season for 26 points, which led the team. He was named All-MACCC in the spring and also made the NJCAA Division II All-Tournament Team.

Bell, a sophomore from Sacred Heart in Hattiesburg, helped the Bobcats to 13 shutouts over the past two seasons. He was an All-MACCC performer in the spring.

Morgan, a sophomore from Jackson Prep, had one goal and one assist this fall. It is his third time to be named All-MACCC. He was also selected in the fall of 2019 and the spring.

These players helped the No. 7 Bobcats to an 11-3-1 record.

