2 Lady Bobcats sign DI scholarships

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - In just six seasons at Jones College, coach Missy Bilderback has helped send 30 players to the Division I level.

Nakyah Jones and Jakayla Johnson are the latest, signing scholarships on Wednesday. Jones is headed to Louisiana-Monroe and Johnson joins Auburn University.

Johnson battled back from two ACL injuries at Clinton High School to arrive at this moment. The 5-foot-9 guard is coming off an All-American season in which she averaged 15.8 points per game.

“When I went to Auburn I fell in love with the coaches,” Johnson said. “It was amazing. They made me feel at home.” “First of all she’s a great person but she loves the game of basketball,” Bilderback said. “Any great players had to battle adversity. She’s had two ACL injuries in high school - probably the only reason we got her here at Jones and she didn’t sign at that level immediately out of high school. She’s one of those do it all kids, special kids that you don’t get to coach every year.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.