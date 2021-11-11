Win Stuff
USM ROTC conducting 24-hour vigil for Veterans Day

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of Air Force ROTC cadets from the University of Southern Mississippi is honoring veterans by taking part in an annual 24-hour vigil at Hattiesburg’s Veterans Memorial Park.

Cadets in Detachment 432 are guarding the memorial in half-hour shifts.

They began Wednesday at 11 a.m.

At 7 p.m., they’ll pause to read the names of all 173 men listed on the memorial.

“Every single step, every single movement we make, every single command we call, it’s rehearsed, it’s coordinated, it’s choreographed, a lot a lot of effort in this,” said Cadet Lt. Col. Daniel Perkins.

About three dozen cadets are taking part in the vigil.

It will conclude at 11 a.m. Thursday, just before Hattiesburg begins its annual Veterans Day program at the park.

