Suspect wanted for murder in Hattiesburg shooting

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Twenty-one-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, Texas, has an active arrest warrant for 1st-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Carlos McGruder, 37, at the Holiday Inn on Highway 49.

If you have any information on Brock’s whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

