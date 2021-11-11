Small businesses to come together for early Black Friday shopping event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday shopping season is here, and many people are looking for some deals and ways to save.

Some small businesses in the Pine Belt hope you choose to shop with them. It’s all thanks to one small business owner, Lakeisha Kindred.

This weekend, Kindred has planned the “Who’s Who of the Hub City” event for the public to shop with small businesses.

“It will give you the opportunity to shop early Black Friday deals because a lot of Black Friday stuff kind of be online and you got to, kind of, go online to order it, wait for it to come. But by us having an actual event, a physical event, they could come out here and, you know, shop and get everything on hand,” says Kindred.

Kindred says more than 30 vendors will be at Town Square Park Saturday for the event. Attendees can find a range of items from clothes, shoes, makeup and even food.

Kindred adds it’s a one-stop shop for consumers but it’s also an opportunity for business owners to get their name out there.

“That’s a great opportunity for small business owners and small vendors in the community and black business owners, of course. It’s kind of a showcase for us, too” says Carlos Twillie, owner of Twillie Philly food truck.

Kindred agrees with Twillie, as well as mentions what the holiday season brings for businesses and consumers.

“That was the plan. I’m so happy about it. Looks like during holidays means more sales, like have more money to benefit you and your family for the holidays,” says Kindred.

The “Who’s Who of the Hub City” event will take place from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

