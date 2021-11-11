Win Stuff
Scattered t-storms are expected today, but frosty weather arrives this weekend.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies and temps in the upper 50s. You’ll need your raincoat later this morning, as a line of showers and thunderstorms moves through the area. The best chance of rain will be between 10am and 2pm. The rain will move out later this afternoon, but clouds will linger for the rest of today. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Skies clear out later this evening. Temps will fall into the mid 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be much nicer with sunny skies and highs near 70°. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for those Friday Night Football games.

The coldest weather will arrive this weekend. Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 50s in the afternoon with sunny skies all day long. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the evening hours. We’ll likely see our first Frost by Sunday morning as our lows bottom out into the mid 30s! We may even see a few low 30s in some of the more rural areas. Sunday will be nice and sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Next week will start off sunny with highs in the mid 60s for the first half of the week.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

