Pine Belt football this weekend is all about the playoffs
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday night will mark the first of a steady month’s worth of public high school playoff football here in the Pine Belt
The Mid-South Association of Independent Schools began postseason play in October.
Half of the classifications in the Mississippi High School Activities Association got underway this past weekend, with Classes 2A, 3A and 4A playing respective first-round games.
The trio will be joined by the three other classifications, including small-school Class 1A and the big-school classifications, Class 6A and Class 5A.
The following includes last week’s opening-round playoff scores (Classes 2A, 3A and 4A) and regular-season finales (Classes 1A, 5A and 6A), as well Friday schedule for the teams staying alive or just starting on the postseason path:
Class 6A
Regular-season finales
Thursday, Nov. 4
- Gulfport 27, Biloxi 19
- Oak Grove 55, Northwest Rankin, 39
- Terry 13, Petal 7
Playoffs
First round
Friday, Nov. 12
Schedule
- Gulfport (8-4) at Oak Grove (9-2), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Regular-season finales
Thursday, Nov. 4
Results
- Brookhaven 45, South Jones 23
- George County 42, Long Beach 7
- West Jones 24, Wayne County 19
Saturday, Nov. 6
Result
- Laurel 50, Hattiesburg 0
Playoffs
First round
Nov. 12
Schedule
- Gautier (7-3) at West Jones (8-2), 7 p.m.
- Hattiesburg (5-6) at Picayune (10-1), 7 p.m.
- Laurel (7-3) at George County (7-4), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Playoffs
First round
Friday, Nov. 5
Results
- Bay 39, Quitman 0
- Columbia 35, South Pike 7
- McComb 37, Lawrence County 30
- Mendenhall 29, Stone 15
- Moss Point 40, Northeast Jones 0
- North Pike 37, Sumrall 27
- Poplarville 42, Raymond 7
Second round
Friday, Nov. 12
Schedule
- Columbia (10-1) at Bay (8-3), 7 p.m.
- Mendenhall (8-3l at McComb (5-5), 7 p..m
- Moss Point (8-3) at Poplarville (9-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Playoffs
First round
Friday, Nov. 5
Results
- Enterprise-Clarke 42, Seminary 7
- Hazlehurst 42, Franklin County 8
- Jefferson Davis County 42, Clarksdale 19
- Magee 47, Jefferson County 6
- Morton 42, St. Stanislaus 31
- Raleigh 43 Wilkinson County 0
- Tylertown 44, Wesson 6
- Union 28, West Marion 10
Second round
Friday, Nov. 12
Schedule
Enterprise-Clarke (11-0) at Magee (8-2), 7 p.m.
Jefferson Davis County (6-4) at Hazlehurst (5-2), 7 p.m.
Raleigh (8-3) @ Morton (6-5), 7 p.m.
Tylertown (11-0) at Union (5-6), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Playoffs
First round
Friday, Nov. 5
Results
Kemper County 47, Collins 14
Newton 36, Mize 30
Philadelphia 32, Heidelberg 30
Velma Jackson 48, East Marion 0
(All Pine Belt teams eliminated in Class 2A)
Class 1A
Regular-season finales
Thursday, Nov. 4
Results
- Bay Springs 36, Lumberton 0
- Ethel 30, Noxapater 27
- French Camp Academy 33, Leake County 24
- Mount Olive 46, Enterprise 26
- Richton 44, Salem 0
- Sebastopol 32, Hamilton 15
- Taylorsville 40, Resurrection Christian 14
- West Lowndes 56, Vardaman 6
- Velma Jackson 48, East Marion 0
First round
Playoffs
Friday, Nov. 5
Schedule
Ethel (7-4) at Bay Springs (8-1), 7 p.m.
French Camp Academy (5-6) at Taylorsville (6-3), 7 p.m.
Lumberton (5-5) at Sebastopol (7-4), 7 p.m.
Richton (6-5) at West Lowndes (8-2), 7 p.m.
The South State semifinals are set for Friday Nov. 19, with the South State championship game slotted for Black Friday, Nov. 26.
Six state championship games, pitting North State and South State winners in each classification against one another, will be held on Dec. 3-4 at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southerner Mississippi campus.
