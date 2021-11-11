Pine Belt Baseball Players Moving Up

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Wednesday was the first day athletes enrolling in 2022 could sign their letter of intent and there were players putting pen to paper all over the Pine Belt.

“It’s always been a dream,” Seminary’s Karson Evans said. “It feels great.”

Evans is continuing his baseball career as a Bulldog but at the next level for Louisiana Tech.

“I’m really excited. The coaches are great and it feels like home,” Evans said.

Not only did Evans sign, but he also watched his friends and former Tartar teammates Kelby Jordan and Aiden Moffett follow their dreams.

“Growing up, you know, it’s always been our dreams,” Taylorsville Kelby Jordan said. “We’ve both have been working hard for this moment and just to see it finally come true is a real blessing.”

“They’ve been my brothers since I was in kindergarten,” Evans said. “I’ve always wanted to see them go and we’ll all go.”

Jordan signed with East Central Community College while his teammate Aiden Moffett will continue his athletic journey at LSU.

“Well, it’s always been a dream of mine to play for LSU,” Taylorsville’s Moffett said. “I’ve been working on this moment ever since I was probably 12. That’s when I really got deep into it and really took it serious. It’s a surreal moment but I just can’t wait to get down there and just work.

Another baseball player joining an elite program, Jackson Parker who will play for the reigning National Champion Mississippi State Bulldogs.

“Really, kind of soaking it all in right now,” Stringer’s Parker said. “I’ve been through a lot but I’m real happy to be going to Mississippi State.”

And Parker knows the challenge that comes with SEC baseball.

“Way harder pitching than I’m seeing now, but I think I can handle it,” Parker said.

Regardless of the future, all the players signing were just grateful for the opportunity to compete at the next level.

“I’ve been friends with him [Jordan] forever and I love him to death,” Moffett said. “I’m just thankful to have this moment with him and I just want this moment to last forever.”

“A lot of kids don’t have what we have around here and I’m just so blessed and thankful for all that,” Parker said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.