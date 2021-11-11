Pedestrian struck by truck overnight, JCSD investigating

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident that happened Wednesday night.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Indian Springs Road near the intersection of Meador Road.

The victim, an 82-year-old man, received serious injuries after being struck by a Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

He was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

Units from Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and a Sharon Volunteer Fire Department volunteer responded to the scene.

According to JCSD, the Toyota driver called 911 and remained on the scene throughout the process.

