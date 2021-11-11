Win Stuff
Pedestrian struck by truck overnight, JCSD investigating

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Indian Springs Road near the intersection of Meador Road.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident that happened Wednesday night.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Indian Springs Road near the intersection of Meador Road.

The victim, an 82-year-old man, received serious injuries after being struck by a Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

He was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

Units from Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and a Sharon Volunteer Fire Department volunteer responded to the scene.

According to JCSD, the Toyota driver called 911 and remained on the scene throughout the process.

The story will be updated as more information is provided.

