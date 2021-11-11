Mississippi State student competes on Jeopardy! Thurs.
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi State Bulldog is competing on Jeopardy! on Thursday.
Tucker Shope, a graduate student at MSU, will test his knowledge against two other contestants.
Shope is a Georgia native working on a Ph.D. in history.
According to his school bio, his research focuses on educational filmmaking and distribution in the early 20th century.
You can tune in to see if Tucker wins on WLBT at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
