Mississippi gets $4.46 billion from federal infrastructure bill

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is getting $4.46 billion from the federal infrastructure bill. But not every Mississippi representative supported the bi-partisan legislation.

Congressman Steven Palazzo (R) says he voted against it because he wanted to see more done on the ground for the Magnolia State.

“You know, we need infrastructure. And, sadly, this bill is only about 10% to true infrastructure. The rest of it is basically, you know, federal giveaways, creating new programs. I wish all this money was going into true infrastructure bridges roads, you know, dredging our ports so we can bring in more ships and create more jobs, more economy building, police stations, National Guard armies, you know, to true bricks and mortar,” Palazzo says.

Now that the money is coming, Palazzo says he plans to see that it gets put to good use.

“We just need to spend the money wisely and invest in things that are going to benefit not just our current generation, but generations to come,” he says.

Mississippi Senator Richard Wicker (R) spoke in favor of the bill on the floor, pushing to get at least some funding for the state.

“For this small-town boy from Mississippi, this is just as pivotal a moment. For my state’s economy, today is such a moment. When will it come again? Maybe next year, maybe the next administration. Maybe 19 years. Can we afford to pass on this opportunity? We cannot afford to pass this opportunity up,” Wicker said in a hearing in August.

The main areas the nearly four and a half billion dollars will go are $3.3 billion for roads and bridges, $429 million for water and pipelines, and $100 million for high-speed internet. Other allocations include $223 million for public transportation and about $9.5 billion for the Army Corps of Engineers. According to Wicker’s statement, that means Mississippi will have new funding opportunities for flood control projects, which are badly needed.

The five-state interstate-14 corridor expansion is part of the bill and will run through Laurel.

Ross Tucker, President of the Jones County Economic Development Authority, says residents don’t need to expect immediate construction, but he is happy about the incoming funding and project.

“It’s been fulfilling. It’s been rewarding but again, it is just the first domino in this big 2000 pile stack that’s fallen. The Department of Transportation is the one who will go through and conduct a feasibility study whenever those funds present themselves and then they will best chart the course for that route,” Tucker says.

MDOT is responsible for deciding how to assign the funding for projects across the state.

Tucker says that for places like Jones County, this money is much needed and he’s looking forward to building the foundation for economic development. He says he is particularly pleased about the roads and bridges money as well as internet funding.

“I believe anything, as it relates from connectivity, is vital for the future of the state. You know, the pandemic tested everybody’s parameters throughout the entire period, more developed communities throughout the state fared better. As it relates to a lot of the infrastructure, particularly in the parts of rural counties in Mississippi have needed this shot of injection for a number of years. It’s beneficial for counties like ours, as well as others, to take advantage of what’s coming and utilize it for things that are needed,” explains Tucker.

Mississippi lawmakers were split on the bi-partisan infrastructure bill. It passed in congress with 228 votes to 206 votes.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.