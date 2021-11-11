Lung Cancer Awarenesss Month: How you can protect your health

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lung Cancer is not the most common form of cancer, but it’s the leading cause of cancer-related death for men and women.

Each year, about 218,500 people in the United States are told they have lung cancer, and about 142,000 people die from this disease.

You can lower your lung cancer risk in several ways, according to the CDC:

Don’t smoke

Stay away from secondhand smoke

Get your home tested for radon

Consider screening

A thoracic surgeon at Baptist Hospital said early detection is important with lung cancer because symptoms don’t show up until it’s in an aggressive stage, but by that time it will most likely be too late to have several treatment options.

“You can see it, can’t feel it, you can press on our long obviously and so it so it can grow and spread,” Dr. Galen Ohnmacht said. “There are no nerve endings in the lungs to protect anything that’s growing or spreading until it gets to be very advanced.”

