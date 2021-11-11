Local spa donates $1,718 to breast cancer organization

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday evening, The Pink Ribbon Fund received a $1,718 donation from Radiant Reflections Spa.

The Pink Ribbon Fund is an organization focused on helping breast cancer patients.

The fund’s administrator, Kaye Ray, says she is so thankful for the donation.

“They’ve done this for several years. Their support is just ongoing. Every year, it seems like it’s getting to be more because I think more patients other than their clients are realizing what’s happening. We’re really pleased and proud to have them as a constant contributor and supporter,” says Ray.

Ray continued to say she looks forward to working with them next year and is excited to see the donation continue to grow.

