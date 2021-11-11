Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Local spa donates $1,718 to breast cancer organization

Radiant Reflections Spa donates to The Pink Ribbon Fund
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday evening, The Pink Ribbon Fund received a $1,718 donation from Radiant Reflections Spa.

The Pink Ribbon Fund is an organization focused on helping breast cancer patients.

The fund’s administrator, Kaye Ray, says she is so thankful for the donation.

“They’ve done this for several years. Their support is just ongoing. Every year, it seems like it’s getting to be more because I think more patients other than their clients are realizing what’s happening. We’re really pleased and proud to have them as a constant contributor and supporter,” says Ray.

Ray continued to say she looks forward to working with them next year and is excited to see the donation continue to grow.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car then went airborne and flipped over five or six times before landing on its roof on the...
Man injured after crashing into livestock trailer on Hwy. 49
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in an...
HPD needs help identifying 2 men in connection to Monday shooting
The sheriff’s department said multiple units responded and set up a perimeter as other deputies...
Domestic assault suspect arrested after foot pursuit on U.S. 84 West
Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area of Moss Point

Latest News

The “Who’s Who of the Hub City” event will take place from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Small businesses to come together for early Black Friday shopping event
Local spa donates $1,718 to breast cancer organization
Local spa donates $1,718 to breast cancer organization
246th Birthday of Marines celebrated in Columbia
246th Birthday of Marines celebrated in Columbia
Small businesses to come together for an early Black Friday shopping event
Small businesses to come together for early Black Friday shopping event