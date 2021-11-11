Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hub City shooting upgraded to homicide after victim’s death

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says if anyone has information pertaining to the incident or the men...
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says if anyone has information pertaining to the incident or the men who are pictured above, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An ongoing shooting investigation in Hattiesburg has been upgraded to a homicide following the death of the victim Wednesday.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the victim, 37-year-old Carlos McGruder, of Laurel, was injured during a shooting that took place Monday at the Holiday Inn in the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49, around 10 a.m.

McGruder died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.

HPD detectives are currently working on the investigation as they are still looking to identify two men who they believe are in connection with the shooting.

.
.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Moore says if anyone has information pertaining to the incident or the men who are pictured above, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car then went airborne and flipped over five or six times before landing on its roof on the...
Man injured after crashing into livestock trailer on Hwy. 49
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in an...
HPD needs help identifying 2 men in connection to Monday shooting
The sheriff’s department said multiple units responded and set up a perimeter as other deputies...
Domestic assault suspect arrested after foot pursuit on U.S. 84 West

Latest News

A man is facing eviction from a Laurel apartment complex following a nearly 15-year residency.
Elderly resident faces eviction after nearly 15 years of residency
The free lunch is an effort to show appreciation to our nation’s heroes, according to the...
Bok Homa Casino offering veterans free lunch Thursday
Cadets from Southern Miss Air Force ROTC Detachment 432 take part in a 24-hour vigil at...
USM ROTC conducting 24-hour vigil for Veterans Day
Papers will include a QR code for online payment.
Forrest County tax papers will be in mailboxes within the week