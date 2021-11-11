Hub City shooting upgraded to homicide after victim’s death

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An ongoing shooting investigation in Hattiesburg has been upgraded to a homicide following the death of the victim Wednesday.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the victim, 37-year-old Carlos McGruder, of Laurel, was injured during a shooting that took place Monday at the Holiday Inn in the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49, around 10 a.m.

McGruder died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.

HPD detectives are currently working on the investigation as they are still looking to identify two men who they believe are in connection with the shooting.

. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Moore says if anyone has information pertaining to the incident or the men who are pictured above, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

