Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Forrest County tax papers will be in mailboxes within the week

Papers feature a QR code link to pay taxes online
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Tax Office is sending out tax papers a week earlier than last year, making it the earliest ever people will get their information.

Chief Deputy Tax Collector Zac Howell says it’s easy to forget about the payments during the holidays, and the Feb. 1 deadline approaches quickly. That’s why he encourages people to look at their statements, ask any questions and pay their taxes as soon as possible.

“Don’t wait to the last minute especially if questions about your assessment, or, you know, why your taxes went up or down? Feel free to let us know,” Howell says.

You can reach out to the tax office by phone or email: (601) 582-8228 or taxcollector@co.forest.ms.us

This year, the papers will feature a QR code with a link to pay taxes completely online.

“It’s actually printed on your tax statement. You can scan this code with your phone and it will take you directly to our online web portal, where you can pay your taxes, card tag, anything that you may owe. And as soon as you pay, you’ll get a receipt generated right then,” explains Howell.

He says if you do prefer to drop off a physical payment, the office is also offering a no-contact drop-off slot near the front doors of the building.

“So don’t let the deadline sneak up on you, the deadline to pay your taxes before penalties are incurred is Feb. 1. You can also start filing for homestead exemption in Jan. 1 and the deadline is April 1,” says Howell.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car then went airborne and flipped over five or six times before landing on its roof on the...
Man injured after crashing into livestock trailer on Hwy. 49
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in an...
HPD needs help identifying 2 men in connection to Monday shooting
The sheriff’s department said multiple units responded and set up a perimeter as other deputies...
Domestic assault suspect arrested after foot pursuit on U.S. 84 West

Latest News

A man is facing eviction from a Laurel apartment complex following a nearly 15-year residency.
Elderly resident faces eviction after nearly 15 years of residency
The free lunch is an effort to show appreciation to our nation’s heroes, according to the...
Bok Homa Casino offering veterans free lunch Thursday
Cadets from Southern Miss Air Force ROTC Detachment 432 take part in a 24-hour vigil at...
USM ROTC conducting 24-hour vigil for Veterans Day
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says if anyone has information pertaining to the incident or the men...
Hub City shooting upgraded to homicide after victim’s death