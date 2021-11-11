Forrest County tax papers will be in mailboxes within the week

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Tax Office is sending out tax papers a week earlier than last year, making it the earliest ever people will get their information.

Chief Deputy Tax Collector Zac Howell says it’s easy to forget about the payments during the holidays, and the Feb. 1 deadline approaches quickly. That’s why he encourages people to look at their statements, ask any questions and pay their taxes as soon as possible.

“Don’t wait to the last minute especially if questions about your assessment, or, you know, why your taxes went up or down? Feel free to let us know,” Howell says.

You can reach out to the tax office by phone or email: (601) 582-8228 or taxcollector@co.forest.ms.us

This year, the papers will feature a QR code with a link to pay taxes completely online.

“It’s actually printed on your tax statement. You can scan this code with your phone and it will take you directly to our online web portal, where you can pay your taxes, card tag, anything that you may owe. And as soon as you pay, you’ll get a receipt generated right then,” explains Howell.

He says if you do prefer to drop off a physical payment, the office is also offering a no-contact drop-off slot near the front doors of the building.

“So don’t let the deadline sneak up on you, the deadline to pay your taxes before penalties are incurred is Feb. 1. You can also start filing for homestead exemption in Jan. 1 and the deadline is April 1,” says Howell.

