Carey men’s soccer reaches SSAC title match

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) - The 12th-ranked William Carey University Crusaders advanced to the 2021 Southern States Athletic Conference men’s soccer championship game with a 2-1 overtime victory over No. 14 Dalton State College Wednesday night.

The Crusaders (14-3) will meet the fourth-ranked University of Mobile for the SSAC tournament crown at 7 p.m. Friday at the Emory Folmar YMCA Complex.

The Rams (15-1), SSAC regular-season champions, downed Faulkner University (6-10) in Wednesday’s other semifinal, 1-0.

In Carey’s match, the Roadrunners (12-5-1) took the early lead with a goal from Logan Vidal in the 27th minute.

The Crusaders evened the score at the 69th minute when Reece Harrison knocked home the equalizer on a Caoimhin McConnell assist.

That’s where the score stood at the end of regulation. Carey proved aggressive from the start of the overtime, and four minutes, in the Crusaders banged in the game winner, as Juan Ruiz Cabello headed in the golden goal off a cross from McConnell.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.